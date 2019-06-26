Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that promotion of science and technology was significant for the country's future and the S&T ministry should ensure steps for special tasks in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that promotion of science and technology was significant for the country's future and the S&T ministry should ensure steps for special tasks in this regard.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on him in his chamber at the Parliament House, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the steps taken in the ministry for restructuringand performance.