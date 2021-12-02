Promotion of Small Industries in AJK: Govt approves SIC annual budget:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :,Dec 01 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday approved the annual budget of the Small Industries Corporation (SIC) of the state.

A high level meeting of the board members of Small Industries Corporation, chaired by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi approved the budget, held in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed various proposals regarding establishment and promotion of small scale industries in AJK and provision of employment opportunities in the private sector.

The meeting was attended among others by by Advisor on Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Muhammad Maqbool, Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Secretary Industries Syed Zahoorul Hassan Gilani and others.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the Department of Industries should formulate a comprehensive plan to reduce poverty and create employment opportunities. He underlined the need for maintaining close liaison with the private sector to create employment opportunities for the people.

The department should also seek the cooperation of Federal agencies to bring the products manufactured here. He said that better planning should be done and policy should also be formulated to achieve the desired results.