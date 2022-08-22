UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Sports Activities Need Of Hour: Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh has said that promotion of sports activities is need of the hour and Olympian Iftikhar Syed and his team are playing significant role in this respect.

He expressed these views while participating as a chief guest in the championship organized by Sindh Archery Association at Iftikhar Syed academy Gulshan Iqbal here on Monday. Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto was also present.

Sheikh said Iftikhar Syed wanted to make all grounds in the area just like Syed Academy, so that hockey and other sports could be restored and promoted.

On the occasion, Olympian Iftikhar Syed, and Javed Ali appreciated the services of Rahmatullah Sheikh for the promotion of sports. They said 30 men and women participated in the archery championship and this tournament was one of the best of its kind.

Rahmatullah Sheikh, and Imtiaz Bhutto awarded prizes to the winning players while Iftikhar Syed Academy presented them with commemorative shields and traditional Sindhi ajrak and caps.

