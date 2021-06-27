Promotion of sports activities only way to save youth from drugs: Danish Saeed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed Sunday said the only way to save the youth from drugs was to promote sports activities in the society.

While addressing a basketball exhibition match on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day, he said "When young people become interested in sports, anti-social elements will not be able to attract them to drug use and other crimes." Saeed said that sports were not only very important for physical and mental health but also help to brighten the country's name all over the world.

The metropolitan commissioner said that sports were now the best source of income. He asked the players to remain involved in a healthy activity and that basketball was one of the most popular sports in the world.

"In Pakistan, our youth have limited opportunities for sports and there are no regular academies for various sports. However, our youth have excelled in cricket, hockey, squash, badminton, boxing, wrestling and basketball," he said.

He said that our teams have also been world champions in various sports and hoisted the Pakistani flag in various world sports including the Olympics.

Saeed said that there was no dearth of talented youth in Pakistan and especially in Karachi. "If various institutions sponsor sports, they can produce world class players among the youth," he added.

The metropolitan commissioner said that the KMC grounds were open to all citizens and the corporation was ready to support the youth.

He said that KMC would organize a basketball tournament on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day on September 6 and teams from all over Karachi would be invited to come and participate in the championship.

Saeed said that KMC was now upgrading its sports grounds and centers and efforts were being made to prepare talented youth of Karachi for all the sports that were included in the Olympics.

At the end of the basketball exhibition match, the metropolitan commissioner distributed prizes among the players.