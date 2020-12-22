Promotion of sports among priorities of govt: Mushtaq Ghani

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday said the government was reinforcing sports and players in the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday said the government was reinforcing sports and players in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a memorial reference organized in the honor of former International hockey umpire Syed Sidique Shah Bukhari and former international hockey player Zubair Bin Yousuf at City Sports Complex Abbottabad.

The memorial reference was chaired by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah.

The speaker said that Sidique Shah and Zubair were not only the icons of regional hockey but they were the stars of Pakistan.

Mushtaq Ghani stated that during his career, Syed Sidique Bukhari performed all over the world while umpiring in the international hockey matches and raised the flag of Pakistan, he never compromised on the rules and principals during the matches.

Besides the passion for hockey, Syed Sidiqu Bukhari also played a vital role in the promotion of basketball, table tennis and football in Kaghan and established many local organizations for the welfare of the people in the valley, he added.

During the last couple of years many sports facilities and grounds were constructed in small cities of the province to engage the youth in positive activities.

Talking about Abbottabad city, he said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of providing sports facilities to the youth, the provincial government got the approval of Rs 260 million for the male gymnasium which was in tendering process, Rs 120 million for female gymnasium, Rs 10 million for Banda Sinjlian ground, Rs 7 million for City Sports, Karate and Badminton Hall.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Rs 10 million were approved for climbing walls in Kunj ground and Jinnah garden Abbottabad where after the identification of suitable places the construction of the wall would be started soon.

The speaker disclosed that the renovation of hockey stadium Abbottabad and installation of Astro-turf would also be started soon which would be completed by the first week of June 2021.

The government was also working to acquire land at Dhamtor and to construct a state of the art sports complex, adding that the General Bus Stand Abbottabad would also be shifted outside the city while the present one would be used for sports activities.