Promotion Of Sports Essential For Youth In Balochistan: Tareen

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Executive Council Member Haji Habib Tareen said that there was no lack of talent in youth of Balochistan if they are provided with latest opportunities of sports, they could take the name of province at International level.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of awards distribution of All Pishin final tournament cricket match on Sunday.

He said sports activities would be promoted to save youth from all evils including menace of narcotics in the areas.

He said alliance government of Balochistan Awami Party was taking all measures to enhance sports activities in the province despite announcement had been made to ensure establishing of sports complex at each district level by incumbent regime in order to provide opportunities to youth players to come forward for utilizing their abilities in games as international level.

He said Balochistan government was ready to help local players for better men of sports activities so that healthy society to be created by promotion of games.

Haji Habib Tareen also distributed awards among winner teams of players and runner team's players of tournament.

He also announced Rs 20000 for players.

