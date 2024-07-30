Promotion of sports include in top priority: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that promotion of sports in the province is included in his top priorities.

He said this during a meeting at the Governor House, with the national badminton champions, Muhammad Zaid, Muhammad Adnan, and Omar Jehangir.

The young athletes, sought assistance for their participation in the upcoming Afghanistan Badminton Championship, which features competitors from eight countries.

During the meeting, the athletes expressed their enthusiasm and dedication to representing Pakistan in the championship and requested financial support.

In response, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi promptly contacted the Director of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, instructing him to provide financial aid and support for the players at the provincial level.

The young players shared that they have been participating in domestic and international badminton competitions on their own.

They conveyed their commitment to succeeding in the Afghanistan Badminton Championship and making Pakistan proud.

Governor Kundi praised the athletes for their spirit and determination.

He assured them of full support and mentioned that he would also engage with the Badminton Federation to ensure their needs are met.

He expressed pride in the province's youth, highlighting their achievements on both national and international stages as a testament to their dedication and the province's advocacy for peace.

He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and relevant federations to nurture new talent and advance sports development in the country.

The Governor concluded the meeting by extending his best wishes to the young badminton players for their participation in the Afghanistan Badminton Championship.

APP/ash/