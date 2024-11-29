Open Menu

Promotion Of Sports Stressed For Mental Well-being

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Promotion of sports stressed for mental well-being

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for promoting sports activities among youth for their physical and mental development.

She expressed these views during annual Sports Gala at Aghosh Al-Khidmat held here.

The administration of Aghosh Al-Khidmat briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the activities of the organization and the facilities provided to the children.

Deputy Commissioner Sara Rehman praised the educational and healthcare facilities provided to the children at the foundation and acknowledged its efforts in their proper care and well-being.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner distributed gifts to the children during the event and encouraged them.

The DC said such organizations played a significant role in social improvement, and the government was always ready to support them.

