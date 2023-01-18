Promotion of street libraries in Karachi imperative: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman here on Wednesday said that establishing and promoting street libraries in Karachi was necessary as all kinds of facilities were being provided to the people around the world so that they could use these facilities as much as possible

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman here on Wednesday said that establishing and promoting street libraries in Karachi was necessary as all kinds of facilities were being provided to the people around the world so that they could use these facilities as much as possible. The street library located in Hyderi Market will be made functional and new books will be added to the library, the Administrator expressed while talking to a delegation of Liaquatabad, Hyderi All Tajir Ittehad and Pakistan Council of Libraries which called on him at his office.

The delegation included Chief Coordinator Libraries Sultan Khalil, Saeed Ahmed, Akram Ali, Dr. Shabbir Qureshi, Faraz, Ali Shah and others.

The Administrator Karachi said that by establishing a street library, the people would get the facility of reading books.

"The time lost in travelling due to heavy traffic pressure in Karachi to reach the libraries located in different areas will also be saved and that time can also be spent for studies," he added.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that libraries were the treasure of knowledge, wisdom. He said that civilization, culture, past, present and future of the world were hidden in the books kept in libraries.

He said that despite all the progress in developed countries, they had not broken their relationship with books and even today, a large number of people are seen reading books in European and other countries.

The Administrator said that the living nations were using books written by scholars to learn from their past to improve their present and plan for their future. Our ancestors have always had a relationship with books and we should not only keep this tradition alive but also promote it, he expressed.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that Hyderi Market was located in Central District which was recognized as the most educated district in Pakistan.

He said the Central district has produced renowned poets, writers, intellectuals, painters and artists of the country and they have made Pakistan famous all over the world.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman asked the delegation of Hyderi Market to play their role in establishing and maintaining this street library so that future generations can also benefit from this library. He said that the establishment of street libraries in other areas of the city would be encouraged and in this regard KMC would fully cooperate.

The Administrator Karachi asked the members of the delegation to keep the books of children interest in the street library to create interest of books among the children and make them habitual of reading.

He said that the citizens who want to donate books for this library may also contact the administration.