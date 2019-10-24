Promotion of Sufi teachings, vital to protect youth from cultural onslaught: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that in this hi-tech era, the promotion of national identity and teachings of great Sufi saints were inevitable to protect the youth from cultural onslaught and acquaint them with islam and indigenous values.

In a meeting with a delegation of renowned religious scholars here, the prime minister said the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a role model for all the humans which could guarantee their success in all the spheres of life, a PM Office statement said.

He said every aspect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s life had been well recorded in the history which could help resolve the issues, confronting the followers in their lives.

He told the delegation that the objective behind establishing Seerat Chairs in the universities was to promote comprehensive research and acquaint the students and youth about Holy Prophet's life as well as Islam.

He said practicing the model of State of Madina was essential for the Muslims to gain a prominence among the comity of nations.

The prime minister said development of Pakistan on the model of Riasat-e-Madina was his ultimate mission which he revealed after assuming the government to get it executed.

The meeting discussed the prime minister's speech at the UN General Assembly in which he had effectively highlighted the issues of Kashmir, real concept of Islam, blasphemy and Islamophobia.

They also deliberated over the initiatives including the establishment of Seerat Chair at the universities, Al-Qadir University, Langar Khana under Ehsaas Programme, and a plan to launch a television channel to promote real image of Islam in collaboration with Turkey and Malaysia and other issues, pertaining to national development and stability.

The scholars believed that through his speech at the UN, the prime minister had represented the sentiments of not only his nation, but also the whole Muslim Ummah.

They said that the prime minister's categorical remarks that there was only one Islam, had not only opened the eyes, besides changing the perceptions of many.

The scholars said that after his UN speech, the prime minister had not only emerged as the leader of the Muslims but also brought pride to his countrymen.

The delegation comprising the religious scholars from all schools of thought also assured the prime minister of their full support in his endevour to highlight Kashmir issue, protection of Namoos-e-Risalat and for his vision for development of the country.

They also put forward their suggestions to acquaint the young generation about the teachings of the great Sufi saints.

The scholars appreciated the government's measures to improve the administration of evacuee properties, decision to utilize themfor public welfare and spend their revenue for facilitation of thepilgrims.