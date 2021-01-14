UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Tourism Among Priorities Of KP Govt: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:01 PM

Promotion of tourism among priorities of KP govt: Commissioner

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsood Thursday said that promotion of tourism in Kaghan and provision of facilities to the tourists was among the priorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

While chairing the sixth meeting of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) at his office, the commissioner said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote tourism by providing maximum facilitate the tourists.

He said that during the upcoming season a large number of tourists are expected to visit Kaghan so all the departments concerned must be vigilant to tackle the situation and provide all sort of facilities to the tourists.

In the meeting, matters pertaining to KDA including the provision of No Objection Certificate (NOC), the establishment of Daffodils flowers nursery in Kaghan, rest areas for tourists, parking areas for jeeps, increasing the breeds of fishes in the river and others came under discussion. Besides provision of tourist guides in Kaghan also discussed.

The meeting was attended by KDA board of governor Chairman Dr. Aimal Zaman, KDA Director General Muhammad Asif, members including Muhammad Shoaib, Sahibzada Engineer Amir Muneer, Hafeez ur Rehman, Muhammad Sidique Khattak, Zahid Idrees Mufti, DC Mansehra, DPO Mansehra and officials of allied departments.

