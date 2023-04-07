Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Tourism Govt's Top Priority: Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Promotion of tourism govt's top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said that the promotion of tourism was the government's top priority

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said that the promotion of tourism was the government's top priority.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the tourism department in the State metropolis, the AJK PM said that it was quite encouraging that domestic tourism, which was badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had gained momentum again and millions of tourists had been visiting the region annually.

He said that route details of all the tourist destinations across the AJK should be placed online so that tourists coming from outside don't face difficulties.

In order to attract more tourists, the AJK PM said that water sports should be organized throughout the AJK.

He said that despite the financial crisis, his government was taking steps to promote tourism. He said that promoting the tourism sector would not only help to generate economic activity in the region but would be instrumental in creating employment opportunities for the youth.

On this occasion, Secretary Tourism Midhat Shahzad gave a detailed briefing to the AJK PM regarding the potential of tourism in the valley and the recently issued plans and their implementation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir April All From Government Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

PITB, Zindigi sign MoU to integrate App with e-Pay ..

PITB, Zindigi sign MoU to integrate App with e-Pay Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (R.A) being finalized

Arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (R.A) being finalized

39 seconds ago
 Biden Extends Emergency Authorizing Russia Sanctio ..

Biden Extends Emergency Authorizing Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine for Another Ye ..

40 seconds ago
 Airbus Signs Contract With China's GDAT for 50 H16 ..

Airbus Signs Contract With China's GDAT for 50 H160 Multirole Helicopters

42 seconds ago
 Higuita wins sprint as Vingegaard keeps Basque lea ..

Higuita wins sprint as Vingegaard keeps Basque lead

44 seconds ago
 China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian ..

China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian Nuclear Issue - Declaration

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.