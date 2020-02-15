Promotion of tourism to create job opportunities: Omar Ayub

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said the promotion of tourism would also help creating employment opportunities and prosperity in the country.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Khanpur festival, the minister said during the last one-year federal government following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided congenial environment, ease the visa processing and invited people to come and visit Pakistan, as a result, our country became number one on American Tourism Journal.

The minister stated that a large number of tourists from across the country would visit Khanpur dam this year where they would not only enjoy the beauty of Khanpur lake but also the environment of surrounding hills where the remains of Buddhist civilization are awaited to be explored.