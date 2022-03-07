UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Tourism Top Priority Of Govt: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 11:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said promotion of tourism in the country was top priority of the government.

During a meeting with Member of the National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi here, he said the government was focused on development of all tourist areas through a comprehensive strategy.

Increase in tourism was creating opportunities of progress and employment in areas with tourist spots, he added.

They exchanged views on promoting tourism in Murree and ensuring provision of timely assistance and facilities to the tourists, besides discussing issues related to the Kohsar Development Authority.

Sadaqat Abbasi informed the prime minister about the Kohsar University, positive effects of tourism highway on tourists and local population, and appreciation of public for the new projects.

