Open Menu

Promotion Of Tourism Vital For Country's Image: DC Murree

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Promotion of tourism vital for country's image: DC Murree

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the promotion of tourism helps in highlighting the positive perception of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the promotion of tourism helps in highlighting the positive perception of the country.

Tourists from all over the country come to Murree for sightseeing and enjoying the weather which is the testimony that 'Malika e Kohsar' is the center of tourism, he said.

He remarked this during his visit to different areas in Murree on Tuesday to examine services being rendered to tourists.

Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain (retd) Abdul Wahab Khan was also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner maintained that local administration's responsibility was to provide the best facilities to the tourists. All possible steps are being taken to promote tourism, he added.

The DC examined the facilities at GPO Chowk and the Mall Road. He made a detailed review of the traffic management, administrative matters and other services in view of the increasing rush of tourists.

He issued necessary instructions to the concerned institutions to further improve the services' quality to the tourists.

Related Topics

Weather Murree Visit Road Traffic All From Best

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

19 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

30 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

30 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

30 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

39 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

39 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

39 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

39 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

52 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

52 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan