Promotion Of Tourism Vital For Country's Image: DC Murree
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the promotion of tourism helps in highlighting the positive perception of the country
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the promotion of tourism helps in highlighting the positive perception of the country.
Tourists from all over the country come to Murree for sightseeing and enjoying the weather which is the testimony that 'Malika e Kohsar' is the center of tourism, he said.
He remarked this during his visit to different areas in Murree on Tuesday to examine services being rendered to tourists.
Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain (retd) Abdul Wahab Khan was also present on the occasion.
The deputy commissioner maintained that local administration's responsibility was to provide the best facilities to the tourists. All possible steps are being taken to promote tourism, he added.
The DC examined the facilities at GPO Chowk and the Mall Road. He made a detailed review of the traffic management, administrative matters and other services in view of the increasing rush of tourists.
He issued necessary instructions to the concerned institutions to further improve the services' quality to the tourists.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..19 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development30 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities30 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2439 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered39 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors52 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal52 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..52 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate56 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi56 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized56 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG44 minutes ago