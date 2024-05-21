Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the promotion of tourism helps in highlighting the positive perception of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the promotion of tourism helps in highlighting the positive perception of the country.

Tourists from all over the country come to Murree for sightseeing and enjoying the weather which is the testimony that 'Malika e Kohsar' is the center of tourism, he said.

He remarked this during his visit to different areas in Murree on Tuesday to examine services being rendered to tourists.

Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain (retd) Abdul Wahab Khan was also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner maintained that local administration's responsibility was to provide the best facilities to the tourists. All possible steps are being taken to promote tourism, he added.

The DC examined the facilities at GPO Chowk and the Mall Road. He made a detailed review of the traffic management, administrative matters and other services in view of the increasing rush of tourists.

He issued necessary instructions to the concerned institutions to further improve the services' quality to the tourists.