Promotion Of Trade Activities Vital To Uplift Economy: SCCI
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum
on Tuesday stressed the need for further reforms in trade policies to support the growth
of local industries and remove obstacles faced by the business community.
Talking to APP, he also emphasised the importance of addressing the lack of banking
channels with countries like Iran to facilitate smooth and more viable trade processes.
He also called for the inclusion of local industries in the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS),
as the absence of industrial development was leading to increased unemployment and
social issues among the youth.
Regional trade, transit trade, land trade corridors, border
markets, and the promotion of barter trade were essential, he observed.
Discussing the amendments to the Petroleum Act 1934, he highlighted the need for involving
all stakeholders in consultations during the implementation of these amendments to protect
business interests and foster economic growth.
