Promotion Of Winter Sports In Pakistan To Help Promote Tourism Industry: President

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:29 PM

Promotion of winter sports in Pakistan to help promote tourism industry: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan would not only help in finding new talent but also promote tourism industry in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan would not only help in finding new talent but also promote tourism industry in the country. He was speaking as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup, 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup and 27th National Ski Championship held here at a local hotel on Tuesday night.

The President lauded the efforts of Pakistan Air Force and Winter Sports Federation in the promotion of winter sports in the country.

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who is also President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan was also present at the occasion.

Aziz Bolani, CEO Serena Hotels, ambassadors, high ranking defence and civil officials also attended the ceremony.

The President thanked the international players for their participation in these events and hoped that they would take along cherished memories of Pakistan's magnificent beauty and traditional hospitality.

He urged the foreign players to act as the ambassadors of Pakistan and portray the true picture of this land of wonders in their respective countries.

The President awarded souvenirs to the winning players. 36 International Skiers along with Pakistani skiers participated in both men and women categories of these events.

