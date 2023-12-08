Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) in collaboration with "The Migrant Project" launched the awareness campaign "Promotion of Women's Voice in Migration Decision Making" at Allama Iqbal Park here Friday

The opening ceremony was conducted by Ms Nigar Nazar, the first Asian woman cartoonist, winner of the Presidential Award and the program organizer of Gogi Studios.

In the event, the competition was held to highlight the stories, challenges and achievements of women migrants and aimed to make them the voice of those whose stories needed to be heard.

Ms. Soumia Sohail, delivered the welcome speech, while Ms. Nigar Nazar, spoke on various social issues in Pakistan and abroad.

She said that empowerment was the need of the hour and being a strong supporter of women's enablement, gender equality and feminism “Gogi Studios,” portrayed women's issues in an impressive visual manner.

Nigar also distributed informative visual brochures and souvenirs among the participants.

Prizes were also distributed among the winners in various categories of competitions.

