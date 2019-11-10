UrduPoint.com
Promotion Orders Of 186 Teachers Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 02:50 PM

Promotion orders of 186 teachers issued

MANSEHRA, Nov 10(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::District education Officer (DEO) Mansehra, Khan Muhammad Khan has issued promotion orders of 186 teachers of different primary schools of the district.

According to the notification issues here on Sunday by the DEO office Manshea, the decision of promotion of 186 Primary school Teachers (PST) from grade 12 to grade 14 was taken in a meeting held in the office of the DEO Mansehra office.

Muhammad Khan told APP that during a very short time of his appointment, he has promoted more than 716 PSTs from grade 12 to grade 14 and appointed on the posts those were vacant from a long time in over the district.

He said that besides 186 PSTs promotion 120 PSTs promotion committee meeting would also be held on Monday where CT, DM, AT, TT, and AST would be promoted to SSTs.

186 Primary School teachers (PST) those were promoted to Senior Secondary School Teacher (SST) Science, SST General, teachers, Senior Drawing Master, Senior PET, Senior CT and senior Qari in the district were included.

Muttahida Teachers Pakistan Association congratulated the teachers and appreciated the efforts of DEO Mansehra for his teacher-friendly policies.

