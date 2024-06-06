Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing Town Planning and Public Health Engineering said on Thursday that

the Sindh government will continue to provide support and cooperation to make the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) a strong and viable civic agency in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing Town Planning and Public Health Engineering said on Thursday that

the Sindh government will continue to provide support and cooperation to make the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) a strong and viable civic agency in Karachi.

Saeed Ghani, stated this as he met a delegation of the KDA Labour Union led by its patron-in-chief, Muhammad Ashraf. The meeting took into consideration affairs related to the KDA, especially that of its land department.

The Sindh Local Government Minister said that the process to promote to next service grade the officers and staffers of the KDA would soon begin.

He assured the delegation that the Sindh government would take steps on an emergency basis to resolve the pressing issues of KDA employees.

He appreciated that the PPP’s Sindh government had been working dedicatedly to ensure progress and development of Karachi without any prejudice or discrimination. The delegation comprised Syed Hassan Naqvi, Zeeshan Abdul Qayyum, Arsalan Naqvi, Muhammad Ali Ghouri, and Arsalan Qureshi who recently joined the KDA’s Labour Union.