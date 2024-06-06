Promotion Process Of KDA Employees Will Start Soon: Saeed Ghani
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing Town Planning and Public Health Engineering said on Thursday that
the Sindh government will continue to provide support and cooperation to make the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) a strong and viable civic agency in Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing Town Planning and Public Health Engineering said on Thursday that
the Sindh government will continue to provide support and cooperation to make the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) a strong and viable civic agency in Karachi.
Saeed Ghani, stated this as he met a delegation of the KDA Labour Union led by its patron-in-chief, Muhammad Ashraf. The meeting took into consideration affairs related to the KDA, especially that of its land department.
The Sindh Local Government Minister said that the process to promote to next service grade the officers and staffers of the KDA would soon begin.
He assured the delegation that the Sindh government would take steps on an emergency basis to resolve the pressing issues of KDA employees.
He appreciated that the PPP’s Sindh government had been working dedicatedly to ensure progress and development of Karachi without any prejudice or discrimination. The delegation comprised Syed Hassan Naqvi, Zeeshan Abdul Qayyum, Arsalan Naqvi, Muhammad Ali Ghouri, and Arsalan Qureshi who recently joined the KDA’s Labour Union.
Recent Stories
ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N
Police recovers prohibited products, two held
DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit
IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel
Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro
Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..
Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May
LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12
IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety
IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N48 seconds ago
-
Police recovers prohibited products, two held50 seconds ago
-
DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit53 seconds ago
-
IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel6 minutes ago
-
Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay6 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperation among SCO states14 minutes ago
-
Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May14 minutes ago
-
LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance14 minutes ago
-
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 1226 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety26 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire6 minutes ago