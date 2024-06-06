Open Menu

Promotion Process Of KDA Employees Will Start Soon: Saeed Ghani

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing Town Planning and Public Health Engineering said on Thursday that

the Sindh government will continue to provide support and cooperation to make the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) a strong and viable civic agency in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing Town Planning and Public Health Engineering said on Thursday that

the Sindh government will continue to provide support and cooperation to make the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) a strong and viable civic agency in Karachi.

Saeed Ghani, stated this as he met a delegation of the KDA Labour Union led by its patron-in-chief, Muhammad Ashraf. The meeting took into consideration affairs related to the KDA, especially that of its land department.

The Sindh Local Government Minister said that the process to promote to next service grade the officers and staffers of the KDA would soon begin.

He assured the delegation that the Sindh government would take steps on an emergency basis to resolve the pressing issues of KDA employees.

He appreciated that the PPP’s Sindh government had been working dedicatedly to ensure progress and development of Karachi without any prejudice or discrimination. The delegation comprised Syed Hassan Naqvi, Zeeshan Abdul Qayyum, Arsalan Naqvi, Muhammad Ali Ghouri, and Arsalan Qureshi who recently joined the KDA’s Labour Union.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Progress Muhammad Ali Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour Housing

Recent Stories

ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N

ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N

48 seconds ago
 Police recovers prohibited products, two held

Police recovers prohibited products, two held

50 seconds ago
 DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit

DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit

53 seconds ago
 IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of polic ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel

6 minutes ago
 Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshor ..

Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro

6 minutes ago
 Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch S ..

Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay

6 minutes ago
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous c ..

Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May

14 minutes ago
 LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment ..

LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance

14 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliame ..

Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12

26 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road ..

IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety

26 minutes ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set ..

IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan