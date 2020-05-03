UrduPoint.com
Promotion, Progress Of Democracy Impossible Without Journalists: Nasir Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Promotion, progress of democracy impossible without journalists: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said the progress and promotion of democracy in the country was not possible without journalists.

In a message on World Press Freedom Day, he said PPP stand with journalists community against every discrimination.

Nasir Shah said the PPP values sacrifices rendered by journalists for the restoration of democracy in the country. Fulfillment of actual rights of the journalists of the country was need of the hour, he concluded.

