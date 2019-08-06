Promotion, protection of forest stressed

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Shakeel Ahmed Khan Advocate Tuesday said promotion and protection of Forest is need of the time.

The PTI government was making efforts to make Pakistan green but stressed contribution by every person in the noble cause.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations here at his office.

Provincial Minister said every person should have to plant at-least one sapling in monsoon so that environmental changes could be averted.

He said that billion tree tsunami project is being appreciated on national and international level.

He appealed the masses to take part in the recent plantation campaign and help the government, play role in plantation and grow maximum trees.