Promotion rank ceremony of 91 officers of Punjab Highway Patrol held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned promotion ranks to 91 newly promoted officers and officials of Punjab Highway Patrol in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Sunday.

Additional IG PHP Rao Abdul Karim, DIG PHP Athar Waheed, senior police officers, families of promoted officers specially attended the ceremony.

IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officers on their departmental promotions.

He said that DIG PHP Athar Waheed has developed the patrol police on modern lines and at present the patrol police is serving the citizens along with crime fighting, road safety, traffic management and first responders on the highways.

He said that at the Haroon Shaheed check post in Mianwali, the brave soldiers of PHP fought the terrorists and forced the enemy brave heartedly and forced them to retreat.

He said that during the last 8 months, total of 16,000 promotions have been given according to merit and seniority. For new promotions, departmental promotion board of DSP to SP rank will be held soon, after completion of training courses, thousands of promotions will also take place in constabulary in next few months. IG Punjab said that PHP and SPU personnel will be added to the proposed tourism police force.He said that after getting the licensing authority, PHP will establish driving licensing centers, training schools across the province.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the system of EPP without raids to arrest the culprits is a masterpiece of modern policing, Punjab Police is the number one force in the entire region in terms of IT reforms, these reforms will improve the crime control and public service delivery processes.

DIG PHP Athar Waheed said that PHP has deposited Rs 320 million in the national exchequer through challaning, smart patrolling and IT-based technology have significantly reduced crime and traffic accidents on the highways.

DIG PHP added that 800 proclaimed offenders are being arrested every month through the EPP system, patrolling police have recovered more than 300 stolen motorcycles and vehicles last month, DIG PHP while talking about Good Work of PHP said that PHP has saved 39 lives under Community Police Forum established at Patrolling check Posts. Under traffic load management, vehicles causing damage to highways have been fined Rs 100 million in 02 months, 1500 vehicles emitting smoke and noxious gases were issued challans under new rules in actions regarding anti smog activities.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the overall performance of PHP is commendable, and it is among the best patrolling forces of Pakistan with the provision of better resources and modern technology.