Promotion Schedule Issued In Health Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has issued the promotion schedule for the first quarter of 2021.

According to the schedule, issued here on Tuesday, promotion cases of pharmacists and drug inspectors of scale 17 would be heard in the current month, while the cases of medical officers (MOs) and woman medical officers (WMOs) of scale 17 will be taken up in the month of February.

The cases of WMOs for their promotion as SWMOs will also be taken up in February and March.

More Stories From Pakistan

