Promotion test for policemen on February 27

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Promotion test for the police officials will be held at Police Lines Faisalabad on February 27, 2022.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that examination schedule for promotion test of B-1 list have been released and the test will start from 8 a.m.

Therefore, the candidates are asked to reach at the test venue before timealong with necessary documents, he added.