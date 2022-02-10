UrduPoint.com

Promotion Test For Policemen On February 27

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Promotion test for policemen on February 27

Promotion test for the police officials will be held at Police Lines Faisalabad on February 27, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Promotion test for the police officials will be held at Police Lines Faisalabad on February 27, 2022.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that examination schedule for promotion test of B-1 list have been released and the test will start from 8 a.m.

Therefore, the candidates are asked to reach at the test venue before timealong with necessary documents, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police February From

Recent Stories

ICC Court Accepted Request to Investigate Alleged ..

ICC Court Accepted Request to Investigate Alleged Migrant Genocide in Poland - A ..

2 minutes ago
 11 dead, 928 injured in 885 accidents across Punja ..

11 dead, 928 injured in 885 accidents across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 NATO Considers Deploying Battle Groups in Romania ..

NATO Considers Deploying Battle Groups in Romania - Stoltenberg

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov on Outcomes of Talks With UK Foreign Minist ..

Lavrov on Outcomes of Talks With UK Foreign Minister: London Not Hearing Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Borrell Says Responded to Lavrov's Letter on Behal ..

Borrell Says Responded to Lavrov's Letter on Behalf of EU

5 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: court to indict Shehbaz, Ha ..

Money laundering case: court to indict Shehbaz, Hamza on 18th

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>