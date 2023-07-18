Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 07:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):The Directorate of Planning & Evaluation of the Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab arranged a concluding ceremony of two month-long Promotional Link Departmental Training on Financial & Administrative Management of in service livestock officers BPS 18 to BPS 19 at the Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among participants while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director General Research Dr Sajjad Hussain, Director Planning & Evaluation Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Director Training Dr. Muhammad Asif Awan and others were present.

While addressing the participants of training, Secretary Livestock congratulated to all the officers on successful completion of training. He said such training is a key to learning innovative knowledge and professional skills. He said such training is necessary to bring impact to enhance professional competencies to achieving professional goals.

He also appreciated the effort of the organizers who designed best curriculum and made informative training in befitting manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS Veterinary Academy so far successfully conducted a large number of training of livestock officers who came from different provinces of Pakistan and faculty of UVAS also engaged in such training for imparting best knowledge and skills to professionals. He said Veterinary academy also has capacity to conduct international vet courses in collaboration with Royal Veterinary College. The objectives of the training were to equip the participants primarily with the knowledge of financial and administrative management though the training to enhance the knowledge of participants regarding project preparation and planning, presentation skills, client communication and biosecurity measures etc. Total 30 participants from the L&DD Department were trained under this training.

