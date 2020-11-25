Promotions in Pak Army: Six major generals promoted to the rank of Lt Generals

(@fidahassanain)

Former DG ISPR General Asif Ghafoor is also among the major generals who have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant generals in Pakistan Army.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that six major-generals of Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR shared the Names of major generals who had been promoted to the next rank of lieutenant generals. Those promoted include Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali.

Newly promoted Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat was serving in ISI as Maj General. He also served as GOC 7 Div, Lt General Asif Ghafoor served as head of the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) from December 2016 till January 2020. While Lt Generals Akhtar Nawaz Satti and Muhammad Ali both served as Commandants of PMA. General Sarfaraz Ali earlier served as DG MI also before IG FC Quetta.