Promotions in PHP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The departmental promotion board meeting has approved promotion of 111 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) as the sub-inspectors.

According to a spokesperson for the department, 125 cases were considered for promotion, and 111 were cleared for promotion.

Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Abdul Karim, DIG Dr Muhammad Athar Waheed and SP Headquarters PHP Mansoor Qamar pinned badges to the promoted sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors.