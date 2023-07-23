Promotions of officers, personnel in Punjab Police continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of promotion of officers and personnel in all ranges and districts of the province is continuing without interruption.

In this regard, 89 more officers and personnel have been promoted as per the rules and regulations.

Punjab police spokesman said here on Sunday that according to merit and seniority, 89 personnel were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector and ASI, 51 ASIs and 38 head constables are included among those who were promoted.

In the ongoing next phase of promotion, 7,000 personnel who meet the rules and regulations are being promoted and after Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, promotions have also been completed in Sargodha.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and officials and expressed good wishes for the future.

Instructing the promoted officers and officials, he said that all promotees would work with full dedication to boost up the department's working. The honor received by the department is a reflection of the increase in professional responsibilities, so no effort should be spared in protecting the life and property of the people, fighting crimes and serving the people, he added.