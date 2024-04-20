Open Menu

Prompt Action Against Drug Peddlers, Traffickers Ordered

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Prompt action against drug peddlers, traffickers ordered

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A meeting held at the divisional Commissioner's Office, Sukkur , under the chaired by Commissioner Sukkur division, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi to discuss the growing concern of drug abuse among teenagers specially ICE drug and strategies for curbing this menace, said a handout issued on Saturday.

The meeting attended by DIG Sukkur, DCs, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, Excise officials and Narcotics including representatives of Universities & Colleges of the region.

The meeting focused on the alarming rise in drug addiction among young people in the region and the need for a concerted effort to address this issue.

The officials discussed various measures to prevent drug abuse, including awareness campaigns, community engagement, and enforcement of anti-drug laws.

The Commissioner and DIGP Sukkur Range emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach involving government agencies, civil society, and parents to protect the youth from the harmful effects of drugs.

They also directed the concerned officials to take prompt action against drug peddlers and traffickers.

The meeting resolved to launch a comprehensive campaign to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and to take concrete steps to curb this problem in the region.

