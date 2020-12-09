Prompt measures stressed for resolve overloading issues on roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Tarkai on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee which directed authorities concerned to take prompt measures for resolving overloading issues on roads of Mardan, Swabi and Mohmand district to prevent mishaps.

Chairing the meeting, senior minister also directed the transport department to prepare a plan on identification of small, big roads and alternate routes of Buner, Mardan, Swabi and Mohmand district in collaboration with the department of Communication and Works.

He said that plan should be prepared in a meeting with deputy commissioners of Mardan and Swabi being stakeholders, adding the plan should be present in the next meeting of the committee.

He directed the industries department to work out an action plan for resolving issues in collaboration with the Marble Association, Provincial Chamber of Commerce and Industries Association and submit a report within a week.

He also directed the Mineral Department to finalize a plan for resolving outstanding issues pertaining to lease holders, mining association and other stakeholders.

Provincial Minister For Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir, Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant on Communication and Works Riaz Khan, Special on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai, deputy secretary transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, Secretary C&W and other relevant officials were in attendance.

The senior minister directed the relevant departments to include the committee's proposals and recommendations on axle load limit, separate routes for heavy vehicles and establishment of industrial state in their respective reports for approval.

He directed that report in this regard should be submitted in one week.

The minister was of the view that plying of vehicles with weight exceeding limit damaged branch roads besides creating inconveniences for the local population.

Thus he added a special committee should be constituted to allow only those vehicles which carried weight as per prescribed axle load limit.

He said that weighing machines should be installed at source points on roads where vehicles were on loaded, adding the system should be properly monitored through mobile vans.

The transport minister Shah Muhammad Wazir said that axle load issue had become a major issue which caused traffic accident on each second day, adding this issue would be resolved on permanent basis.

He said that successful meetings had been conducted with transport associations on determination of axle load limit and policy in this regard would be strictly implemented.

The committee also discussed recommendations which were presented from relevant organizations and hinted that a comprehensive policy would be finalized in consultation with stakeholders during the next meeting and later the policy would be presented to relevant forums for approval.

The committee's chairman sought recommendations in this regard within a week and added that committee would be meeting against next week.