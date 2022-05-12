Prompt registration of FIR on authentic call on helpline 15 to be ensured: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer( CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Thursday during an open court held at Shahdara Circle, assured the citizens that prompt registration of First Information Report on the authentic calls on helpline 15 as well as received applications in the incidents of crimes against property at Front Desks of police stations would be ensured

Bilal Kamyana said he had been personally monitoring the status of registered FIRs and disposal of cases through merit based investigation on regular basis.

He was addressing the citizens and listened to the complaints and grievances of the citizens and issued orders for their earliest redressal.

SP Operations City Division Akhlaq Ullah Tarar, SP Investigation Sarfraz Virk, SDPO Shahdara DSP Asif Nadeem, all SHOs, In charge Investigations, citizens and complainants were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana on the spot, directed the concerned police officers to immediate redress their grievances.

While talking with the citizens, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, in cases of fake FIRs, nominated accused instead of getting bail, should appear before the relevant police officers and if found not guilty, complete relief would be provided to them and would not be arrested at any cost.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, Lahore police on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab is going to initiate crackdown against encroachments in collaboration with district administration so as to solve the problems of traffic jams in the city.

The CCPO further said action against the bigwig narcotics dealers along with persons involved in organized crime has already been started.

He asked the residents of Shahdara area to inform him about the drug dealers of the area and strict action would be initiated against them. The CCPO said, the purpose of open court at remote area of Shahdara is to provide access of complainants and citizens to the senior police officers at their door steps for redressal of their grievances and provision of relief.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana warned the goons and criminals to either mend their ways immediately or leave the city otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands and put into jails. He directed the police officers not to delay in registration of cases in crimes and ensure investigation of cases on merit so that the criminals could be convicted by courts according to their committed crimes.

He further directed to deal the complainants and visitors at police stations in polite manner with complete respect. He highlighted the tangible and non tangible advantages of open courts as these provide opportunities for all stakeholders particularly Police and citizens to come closer and also give police a chance to understand overall crime trend and problems of the specific localities. All the senior officers of Lahore police including SSPs, SPs and SDPOs were holding open courts on regular basis in different areas of the city to directly listen to the complaints of citizens at their doorsteps, he added.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said citizens are the eyes and ears of Police to identify various vices. He was of the view that the sole responsibility of Police force is to provide timely support to the citizens according to law and every Police officer and official should provide legal support to the humanity with the spirit to render best possible services and ensure safety of life and property of the citizens.