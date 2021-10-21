- Home
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's mission was to create a sense of comfort and compassion for the poor.
The SAPM, in his response to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, said propaganda against government's initiatives launched for the people was the modus operandi of the incompetents (alluding to PML-N leadership).
Dr Gill while referring to the PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif said, "Mian Mafroor (fugitive) has been the ringleader of all mafias, whereas in the past, only mafias under his influence has been given targeted subsidies.
" The Prime Minister, he said announced a targeted subsidy plan for the masses due to his empathy and feeling of the poor.
He added that targeted subsidy to low-income masses through utility stores was the top priority of the government.
Dr Gill said that the incompetent courtiers (PML-N spokesperson and leaders) were in a fix on this initiative of the government.