Propaganda Against Pakistan Army&ISI Is An External Conspiracy, Chaos Through Social Media,incitement Is Actually Digital Terrorism. Khawaja Rameez Hassan.
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 02:45 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2024) Supremacy of constitution and law is the only solution to the country's problems.
Propaganda against Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies is a link to external conspiracies.Chaos, incitement through social media is digital terrorism.Youth are an easy target of digital terrorism.He further said that Pakistan's forces and law enforcement agencies are busy fighting internal and external challengers simultaneously.
