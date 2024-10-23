Propaganda against Pakistan Army&ISI is an external conspiracy, chaos through social media,incitement is actually digital terrorism. Khawaja Rameez Hassan.

26th constitutional amendment will be a milestone in the path of law and repid justice. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2024) Supremacy of constitution and law is the only solution to the country's problems.

Propaganda against Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies is a link to external conspiracies.Chaos, incitement through social media is digital terrorism.Youth are an easy target of digital terrorism.He further said that Pakistan's forces and law enforcement agencies are busy fighting internal and external challengers simultaneously.