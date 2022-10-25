Propaganda against Saudi Arabia meant to create chaos, anarchy in Arab Islamic world: Ashrafi

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) ::The world-renowned religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought have pledged to counter the propaganda against Saudi Arabia and its leadership through all possible means as it is meant to create chaos and anarchy in the Arab Islamic world.

Chairing the joint declaration on the conclusion of the International Tehzeem-e-Haramain Al-Sharifain Conference, held in Abuja (Nigeria) the other day, Secretary General of International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said efforts were being made at all respective levels and forums to strengthen relations with religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan and Islamic countries.

Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and the middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman said Makkah and Medina were centers of unity for the Muslim Ummah and that the security and stability of Saudi Arabia were dear to every Muslim. islam spread from the Holy land and its message was peace, security, and moderation, he added.

He said Ulema and Mashaykh of the Muslim world fully supported the stance of Saudi Arabia regarding oil and other issues.

He said the attacks on Saudi Arabia and its oil facilities by the Houthi rebels were condemnable and regrettable. "The conference welcomed the proposals of Saudi Arabia to resolve the Yemen issue and endorse the mechanism to take the path of negotiation," he added.

He said the Muslims were harmed by the sectarian violence and extremism adding the solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah was lying in unity.

Ashrafi said the joint declaration of the conference also pointed out that threats to Muslim countries were from internal chaos and instability.

The situation in Muslim countries was being worsened by sectarianism and foreign interference, he added.

Highlighting the significance of inter-religious and inter-faith dialogues, he said, "Islam commands to live with faithful of other religions in peace, security, and moderation." He said the Last Messenger of Allah Almighty Muhammad Peace Be Upon He had given the message of mercy and peace, and the same was advocated by the Ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan in the form of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' which is also raised by the religious scholars in the form of Makkah Declaration.

He said there was a dire need to make the Organization of Islamic Cooperation more active and to immediately play an effective role in resolving the problems of Muslim Ummah, particularly Kashmir and Palestine.

Ashrafi said in the conference, Ulema expressing regret about the flood situation in Pakistan, Sudan, Nigeria, and other places, appealed to the Islamic world and other countries to extend all possible assistance to flood victims.

At the end of the conference, an award was also conferred to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi acknowledging his matchless services to Islam, Muslims, and Harmain Al-Sharifain on behalf of the Ulema and Mashaykh of Nigeria and Africa.

The conference was also addressed by Sheikh Talal Al-Aqeel, Dr. Ibrahim Jamiah Al-Otayo, Dr. Dawood Abdul Baqi Muhammad, Dr. Suleiman Usman, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al- Thani, Dr. Sharafuddin Badibur Aji, Dr. Muhammad Munir Ilyas, Dr. Muhammad Alhaaj Abu Bakr, Dr. Abu Bakr Muhammad Thani, Dr. Al Khizr Abdul Baqi, Muhammad and others.

\778