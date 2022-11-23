UrduPoint.com

Propaganda Cells Present Rogue Data To Create Panic: Khurram Dastgir

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Propaganda cells present rogue data to create panic: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Power, Engr. Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said that propaganda cells present rogue data to the public to create financial panic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the narrative of default was just a temptation similar to the one we face in the political arena.

"We were on verge of default in April, which we diligently prevented and saved the country", he said.

Coalition government had tried their best to overcome the financial mess created by Imran Khan's led government, he added.

Comparing the October, 2022 current account status with October 2021, minister said that it shows decline of almost 47% that means economy was heading in the right direction. Similarly, our foreign exchange reserve position stabilized our past few months, he added.

