LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab government spokesman has said that propaganda of non-availability of flour in open market was based on falsehood.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders should refrain from misguiding people. He said that PTI was just targeting public welfare oriented projects just to strengthen its shop of lies.

The spokesman said that implementation on provision of free flour scheme was successfully carried out in the province.

He informed that till now more than 30 million deserving people had been facilitated under this scheme and free flour was a direct relief for the needy people, saying that besides free flour, it was also available in open market in sufficient quantity.

He said that government was ensuring supply of flour in open market along with free flour distribution at flour points and this was the reason that there was no report of shortage of flour in any part of the province.