Propaganda of PML-N not to work in Kashmir: Dr Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said propaganda of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) would not work in Kashmir this time.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader, Maryam Safdar, he said PML-N's forgery expert (Maryam Safdar) was selected for election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

She resorted to lies instead of telling worst performance of PML-N in Kashmir, the SAPM said adding, instead of going there and taking photoshop photos, its better to inform Kashmiris about your incompetence.

Incompetent people were ruling Kashmir for the last five years, he added.

Instead of fighting the Kashmir case, those who developed personal relations with Sajjan Jindal today disguised themselves as fake Kashmiris to seek votes, he said.

In past disqualified (Na-ahal) PML-N leader developed ties with India, instead of supporting Kashmir cause, he said adding, whereas on the other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the Kashmir case aggressively and effectively.