Proper Arrangements Vital To Protect Plants From Adverse Effects Of Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the citrus fruit growers to ensure proper arrangements for drainage of rainwater to protect plants from adverse effects of monsoon weather.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday, "If rainwater stays in gardens for more than 24 to 36 hours it leaves negative impact on the roots of the plants ultimately leading to their decay.

" All drains in the gardens should be kept clean so that water flow towards big drains could be ensured, he added.

He said that during rainy season diseases spread rapidly so gardeners shouldspray pesticides as per the guidelines of Agriculture department.

More Stories From Pakistan

