Proper Awareness Of Public Needed To Promote Healthy Eating Preparing: DG FS&HFA

Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KP FS&HFA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan Wednesday said to promote safe and healthy food culture in the province there is a need of wider awareness among masses, for which the authority is utilizing all of its resources.

He expressed these views on the KP FS&HFA awareness sessions during a Cooking Competition arranged by the KP Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs at Peshawar Services Club.

The Director General said the authority along with punitive actions is equally focusing on sensitizing food handlers and the general public on healthy food practices.

He said the Food Safety team provided awareness to the participants and general public attending the cooking competition.

The participants were briefed on the food, personal and premises hygiene during their preparation of food.

During the awareness session the participants were also briefed on the registration of complaints against those involved in food adulteration.

The participant appreciated the efforts of food safety authority in curbing food adulteration. DG food safety authority said it is the mission of the authority to provide and healthy food to the people, for which the field teams are even working on holidays.

More Stories From Pakistan

