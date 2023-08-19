The Population Welfare Department (PWD) and UNFPA here on Saturday jointly organized a seminar to highlight the proper birth spacing essential for children's health and well-being

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Population Welfare Department (PWD) and UNFPA here on Saturday jointly organized a seminar to highlight the proper birth spacing essential for children's health and well-being.

While addressing the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Abbottabad Shams ur Rahman highlighted the significance of appropriate birth spacing for children's health, proper nurturing, and a brighter future. He emphasized the importance of a healthy society and its positive impact on the overall well-being.

He said that the rapid growth rate and population increase in the district were alarming and presented a comprehensive profile of Abbottabad district in collaboration with its complete partners.

He underscored the importance of educating the public about population-related matters and creating awareness to effectively implement the Population Welfare Department's programs.

The Primary objective of the seminar was to strengthen the connections with selected representatives and ensure that their opinions contribute to the successful execution of the Population Welfare programs, aligning with the ultimate goal of maintaining a suitable and stable population, adding DPWO.

Shams ur Rahman emphasized the significance of spacing between childbirths, as it is essential for a healthy and prosperous society. Just as individuals plan various aspects of their social lives from education to marriage to practical life. He urged the audience to incorporate thoughtful planning in their future lives as well.

He further elaborated that the nation faced numerous challenges due to the uncontrolled population growth, leading to issues in healthcare, education, poverty, food, water scarcity and unemployment.

Shams ur Rehman highlighted the necessity of addressing these challenges and the importance of adopting family planning facilities to alleviate these issues.

Selected public representatives presented their opinions and suggestions.