Open Menu

Proper Birth Spacing Essential For Children's Health, Well-being And Better Future; Experts

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Proper birth spacing essential for children's health, well-being and better future; experts

The Population Welfare Department (PWD) and UNFPA here on Saturday jointly organized a seminar to highlight the proper birth spacing essential for children's health and well-being

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Population Welfare Department (PWD) and UNFPA here on Saturday jointly organized a seminar to highlight the proper birth spacing essential for children's health and well-being.

While addressing the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Abbottabad Shams ur Rahman highlighted the significance of appropriate birth spacing for children's health, proper nurturing, and a brighter future. He emphasized the importance of a healthy society and its positive impact on the overall well-being.

He said that the rapid growth rate and population increase in the district were alarming and presented a comprehensive profile of Abbottabad district in collaboration with its complete partners.

He underscored the importance of educating the public about population-related matters and creating awareness to effectively implement the Population Welfare Department's programs.

The Primary objective of the seminar was to strengthen the connections with selected representatives and ensure that their opinions contribute to the successful execution of the Population Welfare programs, aligning with the ultimate goal of maintaining a suitable and stable population, adding DPWO.

Shams ur Rahman emphasized the significance of spacing between childbirths, as it is essential for a healthy and prosperous society. Just as individuals plan various aspects of their social lives from education to marriage to practical life. He urged the audience to incorporate thoughtful planning in their future lives as well.

He further elaborated that the nation faced numerous challenges due to the uncontrolled population growth, leading to issues in healthcare, education, poverty, food, water scarcity and unemployment.

Shams ur Rehman highlighted the necessity of addressing these challenges and the importance of adopting family planning facilities to alleviate these issues.

Selected public representatives presented their opinions and suggestions.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Water Population Welfare Marriage Family From

Recent Stories

Case of Journalist Jan Mahar high-profile, inspect ..

Case of Journalist Jan Mahar high-profile, inspecting all aspects: Odho

46 seconds ago
 Saudi Hajj & Umrah minister's visit to Pakistan hi ..

Saudi Hajj & Umrah minister's visit to Pakistan highlights bilateral significanc ..

47 seconds ago
 8th Color & Chem Expo begins in Lahore

8th Color & Chem Expo begins in Lahore

12 seconds ago
 20-member committee to review Jaranwala incident, ..

20-member committee to review Jaranwala incident, supervise rehabilitation: Tah ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram e ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram emphasizes quality medical rese ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi observes i ..

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi observes inaugural ceremony of expansion ..

2 minutes ago
Naqvi visits PIC, orders expedition of bypass oper ..

Naqvi visits PIC, orders expedition of bypass operations

2 minutes ago
 World Humanitarian Day observed with theme "no ma ..

World Humanitarian Day observed with theme "no matter what "

34 seconds ago
 District Election Commissioner Hyderabad transferr ..

District Election Commissioner Hyderabad transferred

35 seconds ago
 Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad ..

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi condemns Jara ..

37 seconds ago
 Illegal stock of 5000 sugar bags recovered

Illegal stock of 5000 sugar bags recovered

41 seconds ago
 UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance M ..

UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan