Proper care of plants vital for their growth: Secy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Secretary for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Thursday stressed the need for making efforts to protect plants besides their plantation.

After planting a sapling at Lahore Safari Zoo under Green Pakistan Programme, he said this Safari Zoo was situated at ideal place and to make it more attractive for tourists it was necessary to enhance recreational facilities besides improving administrative affairs.

He said unfortunately due to lack of proper care planted saplings did not grow.

He also visited the Safari Zoo and reviewed the cleanliness and expressed dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness.

He further said strict action would be taken against those who would show negligence in performing their duties.

He said name of animals should be mentioned on their cages besides installing direction boards for the guidance of visitors.

He directed the parks management to arrange bird show, parrot show and other programmes to create awareness for the protection of wildlife.

Blood tests of animals should be carried out to protect animals from diseases, he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that almost 150 types of plants were planted during a plantation ceremony at Safari Zoo.