Proper Care Of Vegetables In Tunnels Can Lead To Bumper Production

Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Proper care of vegetables, sown in tunnel, could help contribute bumper yield. The fertilizers and irrigation should be applied on time.

According to Agriculture Information wing, the fertilizers should be applied through irrigation. First, the fertilizers should be mixed in water tank and then irrigate the vegetables. The department proposed farmers to keep one point of tunnels open after spray or fertilizers application, so that gas, produced due to fertilizers or spray should not affect the vegetables.

Similarly, both sides of tunnels should be kept from 10am to 4pm. This will help reduce moisture in the tunnel field. In case of moisture, the vegetable field will undergo attack of diseases. If possible, the farmers should install exhaust fan so that it could address issue of moisture. The peasants should manage hoeing properly to get better output. Similarly, the field temperature should be 15 degree centigrade to 30 degree centigrade

