Proper cleanliness arrangements at public places orders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Tuesday directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the DC instructed for the maintenance of proper cleanliness at slaughter houses, and vegetable and milk spots.

The DC took a serious view of the reports that appeared in a section of the press in this regard.

He asked the officers of the Agriculture, TMA, food department, and Local Government departments to ensure that proper cleanliness arrangements are also undertaken in public places.