Proper cleanliness during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) orders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon, Sukkur, Tariq Chauhan on Tuesday ordered for proper cleanliness of the venues of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and mourning procession route.

Visiting the route of mourning procession here, he directed the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Taluka to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements specially during Chehlum.

Tariq along with the Municipal Commissioner visited the route of procession and Markazi Imam Bargah and ensured the best services were provided to the mourners during on the Chehlum day.

The SMC Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh gave a briefing on cleanliness arrangements.

Chairman of the Twon appreciated the cleanliness drive and said that maintaining and ensuring cleanliness in the city is one of our duties, and special attention has been given to those routes from where Chehlum processions would pass.

The Municipal Commissioner informed about the cleaning operation and stated that there will be no negligence regarding cleaning. He said that the SMC is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens during stormy rains.

He also directed the subordinates to remain in touch with organisers of procession and Majalis.