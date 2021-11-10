Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass sherazi directed hospitals administration to ensure proper disposal of hospital wastes

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass sherazi directed hospitals administration to ensure proper disposal of hospital wastes.

Hospital wastes, including used syringes, bandages, injections, empty bottles and drips, are spreading diseases and polluting environment. Similarly, the drug inspectors should take notice of barbers instruments because they are also playing dangerous role especially in spread of Hepatitis.

According to official sources,The Deputy commissioner was chairing meetings of administrators of different hospitals at his office, here on Wednesday.

The hospital wastes must be disposed off through incinerators. The DC Agha Zaheer Abass sherazi also ordered regular monitoring of Beauty Parlors, Hairdressers shops. He also instructed them to create awareness among masses about neat and clean environment. Chief executive officer health (CEO) Abdul Majeed Bhatti,District health officer (DHO) Afzal Ur Rehman and other health officials attended the meeting.