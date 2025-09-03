Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce losses: Musadik

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that a proper drainage system and removing illegal construction near river areas could help reduce losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that a proper drainage system and removing illegal construction near river areas could help reduce losses.

There is also need to introduce young people equipped with advanced technology so that new projects could be launched to address challenges relating to floods in future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about early warning system, he said improvement is being made in the forecast system.

Effective planning, advanced technology and proper use of funds could help minimize the issues of climate change, he said.