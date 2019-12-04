Proper micro-plans needed to administer VAS among under five children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers here on Wednesday strongly recommended proper micro-plans for Vitamin A Supplementation (VAS) among under five children in Sindh where 53% are registered to be faced with Vitamin A deficiency.

Addressing a training workshop on Vitamin A supplementation for district focal person organized by the provincial department and Nutrition International they emphasized importance of adequately trained district focal persons (DFPs) who through efficient planning and it stringent planning could raise VAS coverage by 95% in all districts of the province.

Vitamin A deficiency among children was said to compromise the immune system of the babies and consequently their resistance against series of diseases, mainly measles and also night blindness.

Speakers including Dr.

M B Dharejo, Program Manager for Nutrition Task-force, Shehzad Afzal, National Program Manager for Child Survival and Development, Nutrition International, Dr, Fatima Saad, Sindh Program Manager for Nutrition International and M.Yasin sought improved training of vaccinators and proper time allocation for VAS Administration.

They along with DFPs present on the occasion discussed in detail VA logistics guidelines, proper distribution plans for VA capsules, social mobilization activities and proper monitoring of the exercise.

It was agreed that VAS must be incorporated into the routine immunization program as available, scientifically done, studies in certain pockets of the country have established significant decline in the mortality rates among children aged six to 59 months through VA supplementation.