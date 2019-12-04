UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proper Micro-plans Needed To Administer VAS Among Under Five Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:25 PM

Proper micro-plans needed to administer VAS among under five children

Speakers here on Wednesday strongly recommended proper micro-plans for Vitamin A Supplementation (VAS) among under five children in Sindh where 53% are registered to be faced with Vitamin A deficiency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers here on Wednesday strongly recommended proper micro-plans for Vitamin A Supplementation (VAS) among under five children in Sindh where 53% are registered to be faced with Vitamin A deficiency.

Addressing a training workshop on Vitamin A supplementation for district focal person organized by the provincial department and Nutrition International they emphasized importance of adequately trained district focal persons (DFPs) who through efficient planning and it stringent planning could raise VAS coverage by 95% in all districts of the province.

Vitamin A deficiency among children was said to compromise the immune system of the babies and consequently their resistance against series of diseases, mainly measles and also night blindness.

Speakers including Dr.

M B Dharejo, Program Manager for Nutrition Task-force, Shehzad Afzal, National Program Manager for Child Survival and Development, Nutrition International, Dr, Fatima Saad, Sindh Program Manager for Nutrition International and M.Yasin sought improved training of vaccinators and proper time allocation for VAS Administration.

They along with DFPs present on the occasion discussed in detail VA logistics guidelines, proper distribution plans for VA capsules, social mobilization activities and proper monitoring of the exercise.

It was agreed that VAS must be incorporated into the routine immunization program as available, scientifically done, studies in certain pockets of the country have established significant decline in the mortality rates among children aged six to 59 months through VA supplementation.

Related Topics

Sindh All

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

10 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

15 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

22 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

34 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

58 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.