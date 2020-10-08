Proper planning be done to construct new Balakot city: Chairman NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal Thursday said the proper planning had already been done to construct new Balakot City under public private partnership.

The Balakot City had immense potential to become tourism hub and would help to promote national and international tourism activities in the country, he said talking to Pakistan Television (ptv).

The chairman said the construction work on new Balakot city would be commenced from November this year.

He said the construction of the project had delayed due to coronavirus pandemic and the project would open new avenues of modern living and provide multiple job opportunities to Balakot city inhabitants for economic progress.