Proper utilization of KP natural resources to bring revolutionary change: Sadozai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Energy and Power Engineer Tariq Mehmood Sadozai has said that natural energy resources in the province are valuable treasures that can be utilized to bring about revolutionary changes in the province.

Addressing an introductory meeting in the Energy department here after assuming new responsibilities as Special Assistant, he said in order to exploit these natural resources, there is a dire need of passion and good management. In addition, the Energy and Power Department and all its subsidiaries, PEDO, KP Oil and Gas Company and various others are working rapidly which will prove to be milestones for the development of the province in the coming period.

A strong voice will be raised for the solution of energy related issues at the Federal level in the coming days, he said.

On this occasion, Secretary Energy & Power Nisar Ahmed Khan, Special Secretary Irfan Wazir, Special Secretaries Shah Fahad, Abdul Haseeb, Akhlaq Ahmed, Chief Planning Officer Dr. Kashif, Chief Executive PEDO Engr, Riaz Ahmed jan, Chief Executive KPOGCL Nasir Khan and other senior officers of the department were present.

Giving a briefing at the meeting, Additional Secretary Admin Shah Fahad said that PEDO is working rapidly on various energy projects for the production of cheap hydropower in the province. Many projects have been completed that are generating billions of rupees annually while six more projects are in the final stages of completion having 223 megawatts of total electricity generated capacity.

He further added Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company has been established for the first time in order to improve the power system in the province and make possible the transmission of the generated electricity and work is going on the projects to lay new transmission lines.

Shah Fahad also briefed that in the same way, several projects have been completed to convert thousands of schools, mosques, basic health units to solar energy, while in the next two years, 2 mega projects of converting deserving households and all government buildings to solar system have been initiated.

Meanwhile, SA Sadozai expressed satisfaction over the overall performance and hoped that the ongoing energy projects will be completed on time and the department's revenue to be further increased.